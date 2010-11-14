Home > Jewish Futures Bar Ilan to Host Futures Conference

On November 22nd, about 200 scholars and academics gathered at the Bar Ilan campus, outside Tel Aviv, to discuss the nature of how academics can study the future in such areas, as technological forecasting, industry, and economics; as well as develop visions for human transformation. The concept of this was developed by Prof. David Passig, a Professor at Bar Ilan University School of Education. The conference is the first of its kind in Israel and is expected to an annual event. For info, see http://bit.ly/passig

