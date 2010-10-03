 
Jewish Futures
The 1st Jewish Futures Conference
by staff, Oct 3, 2010
The 1st ever Jewish Futures Conference will be held at the 2010 Jewish Federations of North America – Nov. 8 in New Orleans. This General Assembly  will join communal leaders, educators, and educational entrepreneurs and forecasters in a unique conversation about new perspectives and approaches for the future of Jewish education.

Organizers claim the conference will break ground in focus and structure, as hundreds of influential leaders and practitioners share ideas on how to harness the social, economic, technological and community forces changing the Jewish educational landscape.

Major speakers will include Ori Brafman, author, teacher and entrepreneur in the public, private and non-profit sectors; Laurie Karr, a marketing and branding consultant specializing in reaching the youth and family markets; and Marc Prensky, a writer, consultant and software creator specializing in the realm of education.

The Jewish Federations of North America represents 157 Jewish Federations and 400 Network communities, which raise and distribute more than $3 billion annually for social welfare, social services and educational needs. The Federation movement, collectively among the top 10 charities on the continent, protects and enhances the well-being of Jews worldwide through the values of tikkun olam (repairing the world), tzedakah (charity and social justice) and Torah (Jewish learning).

For more information on the Jewish Futures conference and the 5-day General Assembly, Nov. 5-9, visit New Orleans 2010.


