Home > Articles
Religious Belief in the Year 2100
by staff, Aug 11, 2012
Gina A. Bellofatto
In a dedicated issue of the Futurist, religious analyst Gina Bellofatto charted the contours of belief on the eve of the 22nd century. Based on the religious demographics of the World Religion Database, Bellofatto forecasts that the world will be more religiously affliated by 2100 than 2012, increasing from 88.2% religious today to 92% by the 22nd century. She writes:

All the world’s religions are poised to have enormous numeric growth (with the exceptions of tribal religions and Chinese folk-religion), as well as geographic spread with the continuation of migration trends. Adherents of the world’s religions—perhaps particularly Muslims, Hindus, and Buddhists—will continue to settle in the formerly Christian and ever-expanding cities of Europe and North America, causing increases of religious pluralism in these areas.

The number of Christians and Muslims, alone will total more than 7 billion of the 11 billion residents by 2100. She claims this crowded ideological marketplace will either produce cultural clashes or altneratively serve as an impetus for a new spirit of tolerance.

To read the full article see The Futurist, September-October 2012 (Vol. 46, No. 5), The 22nd Century at First Light: Envisioning Life in the Year 2100, Forecasts


