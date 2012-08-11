Religious Belief in the Year 2100

Gina A. Bellofatto

All the world’s religions are poised to have enormous numeric growth (with the exceptions of tribal religions and Chinese folk-religion), as well as geographic spread with the continuation of migration trends. Adherents of the world’s religions—perhaps particularly Muslims, Hindus, and Buddhists—will continue to settle in the formerly Christian and ever-expanding cities of Europe and North America, causing increases of religious pluralism in these areas.

The number of Christians and Muslims, alone will total more than 7 billion of the 11 billion residents by 2100. She claims this crowded ideological marketplace will either produce cultural clashes or altneratively serve as an impetus for a new spirit of tolerance.

