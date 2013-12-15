 
wnrf.org - exploring the future of religion Add to My Yahoo! RSS feed
Home
 
 Top News
 
 Articles
 
 Jewish Futures
 
 Christian Futures
 
 Muslim Futures
 
 Esoteric Futures
 
 Transmodern Futures
 
 Dr. Richard Kirby
 
 Associates
 
 About
Search


Get the WNRF Bulletin

Home > Articles
Which Requires more Faith, Science or Religion?
by Thomas Frey, Dec 15, 2013
 Printer-friendly page Printer page
Email Page Email article
On November 24, 2013, the question, "Which requires more faith, science or religion?" was posted by Futurist Thomas Frey – Executive Director, DaVinci Institute, on the LinkedIn Group "Writers Hangout" as it related to the following article that appeared in Slate Magazine titled, "Scientists have no faith in science."

The following is a compilation of the conversational thread that took place over a 2-week period as a result of this question. The comments have been formatted to improve readability, but have not been edited.

There are over 7,200 people who participate in this forum, most of whom are writers from around the world with widely varying backgrounds and perspectives.

Here’s the original article, with comments to follow: http://www.impactlab.net/2013/11/18/scientists-have-no-faith-in-science/

URL: http://www.wnrf.org/cms/morefaith.shtml

Top of Page Top of Page Email this Article Email Article Printer

© 1998-2010 by World Network of Religious Futurists
What's New
Which Requires more Faith, Science or Religion?
The Future of the Religion Business
Religious Belief in the Year 2100
The Future(s) & Religion(s)
Notes on a post-secular society
The Future of Buddhism
The Religion of Science Fiction
Why Religion Shapes the World's Future
Overcoming Patriarchal Gender Violence in Religion
No Tears for Mecca
H.G. Wells and the Genesis of Future Studies
Christianity, the U.N., and Global Democracy