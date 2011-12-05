Lynch offers Religion Methods Website

University of Kent's Professor Gordon Lynch has launched a comprehensive web site focused on "Research Methods for the Study of Religion".

Designed to help graduate students write research proposals, this site offers an overview of the field of Religious Studies and appropriate methods to conduct empirical research.

Topics covered by Lynch's web site and training are:

Conceptualising religion for research

Key elements and processes of research design

The role of theory in social research

The politics and ethics of research

Sampling

Rigour and validity in research

Using quantitative data-sets for research on religion

Ethnographic approaches in theory and practice

Visual methods