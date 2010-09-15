 
Home > Top News
The Future of Religion
by staff, Sept 15, 2010
Across the globe, religion remains an influential force, one that impacts how we view ourselves, each other, and the world around us. As new forms of worship and belief continue to evolve in the 21st century, Pan Patheos asked thought leaders from a variety of religious traditions to talk about the future of religion. Contributors include Huston Smith, Rodney Stark, Mark Noll, Alister McGrath, Martin E. Marty, Diana Butler Bass, and Reza Aslan. More.


