Esoteric Futures
Markley to Launch Ashram in Texas
Oct 5, 2011
Oliver MarkleyOliver Markley, PhD, long-time futurist and professor emeritus of Human Sciences and Studies of the Future, announced today he has recently moved to the city of Pflugerville, just north of Austin, where he will co-found the White Lotus Ashram with inspirational author, Delia Trujillo as a sacred space for reflection, discernment and renewal.

Markley retired from teaching Futures Studies in the year 2000, after 23 years at the University of Houston program. His professional specialty this past decade has been imaginal visioning, for creative problem solving and strategic direction. This specialty built on work done with colleagues in the 1970s, including Willis Harman and Duane Elgin, from the Stanford Research Institute:
http://www.inwardboundvisioning.com/

In taking up his new role at the White Lotus Ashram to empower others in practices for higher consciousness and sustainable well-being, Markley is leaving his futures work to others to develop a clearinghouse that would promote serious thought into TYPE II Forecasts, or STEEP Wild Cards that have high probability, but low credibility.

For more on Markley's thinking on planetary transformation, one can view the video "The Upside of Down Part 4: New Directions for Deep Resilience and Ascension," or visit his website at:  http://www.imaginalvisioning.com

Markley reports as of November, 2011, the Ashram will host silent meditation as a group on Tuesday and Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. followed by tea and conversation in order to nurture community among the participants. The Ashram will also host weekly discussions of inspriational books.


